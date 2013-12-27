At least eight killed by bomb blast in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed in Mogadishu on Friday when a remotely controlled bomb exploded in a busy restaurant in the Somali capital, police official and witnesses said.

“The remotely controlled bomb targeted government forces. Eight people died, including three military soldiers,” Major Kadar Mohamed, a senior police officer told Reuters on Friday.

Mohamed said the police suspects al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab had planted the bomb. Al Shabaab did not immediately claim responsibility. (Reporting by Abdirahman Hussein and Abdi Sheikh Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)