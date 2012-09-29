Somalia's al Shabaab pull out of last stronghold -rebels

MOGADISHU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab rebels withdrew from the southern Somali city of Kismayu overnight, the rebel group and residents said on Saturday, a day after Kenyan and Somali government forces attacked the militants’ last bastion.

“We moved out our fighters ... from Kismayu at midnight,” al Shabaab spokesman, Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, told Reuters.

He threatened to strike back soon. “The enemies have not yet entered the town. Let them enter Kismayu which will soon turn into a battlefield,” he said.