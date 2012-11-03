FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twin explosions kill three in Somalia capital -witnesses
November 3, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Twin explosions kill three in Somalia capital -witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers killed three people outside a restaurant in the Somali capital on Saturday, residents said, underlining the serious security challenges the Horn of Africa nation faces.

A Reuters witness said he saw the bombers’ two bodies and that of a guard.

“Two suicide bombers opened fire at guards at the gate and as soon as they entered two successive blasts took place,” Mogadishu resident Farah Hussein told Reuters on Saturday.

“I cannot go in but I see three dead people in front of the gate. The guards fought the bombers and denied them access. The bombers blew themselves up at the gate.”

