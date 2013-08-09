Plane that crashed-landed in Mogadishu was Ethiopian - sources

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A military plane that crash-landed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Friday belonged to Ethiopia and was carrying ammunition, two security sources said.

“It was an Ethiopian cargo plane with ammunition on board,” said one security source, on condition of anonymity. At least one of the five crew members had died, he said.

Ethiopian soldiers are supporting the Somali government’s fight against Islamist al Shabaab rebels, although they are not part of the African Union peacekeeping mission. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Collett-White)