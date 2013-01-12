FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French govt says Somalia hostage "believed" killed in raid
January 12, 2013 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

French govt says Somalia hostage "believed" killed in raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A French secret agent held hostage in Somalia since 2009 is “believed” to have been killed, along with a French soldier, during a rescue attempt by French armed forces, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.

“Commandos broke into where Allex was being detained last night and immediately faced strong resistance. Everything leads us to believe that Denis Allex was unfortunately killed by his captors,” Le Drian told a news conference.

He said one French soldier died in the operation and a second had been taken captive.

