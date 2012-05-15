EU says hits pirate targets on Somali coast by air

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union’s anti-piracy naval force said on Tuesday it had attacked pirate installations on the Somali coastline by air, the first time it has done so since its mandate was expanded earlier this year.

“We believe this action by the EU Naval Force will further increase the pressure on, and disrupt pirates’ efforts to get out to sea to attack merchant shipping and dhows,” Operation Commander of the EU Naval Force, Rear Admiral Duncan Potts, said in a statement.