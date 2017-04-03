Somali pirates hijack Indian commercial ship - former anti-piracy official

BOSASSO, April 3 (Reuters) - Pirates have hijacked a Indian commercial ship off the coast of Somalia and the vessel is heading toward the shore, a former government anti-piracy official told Reuters on Monday.

"We understand Somali pirates hijacked a commercial Indian ship and (it is heading) towards Somalia shores," Abdirizak Mohamed Dirir, a former director of the anti-piracy agency in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, said. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Louise Ireland)