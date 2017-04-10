FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian dhow, taking crew with them
April 10, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian dhow, taking crew with them

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Somali officials correct their original information to say entire crew abducted with two freed so far)

MOGADISHU, April 10 (Reuters) - Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.

A local mayor initially said the pirates only abducted one crew member, but the state's vice-president later said all 11 crew had been taken away by the pirates. Two were later rescued and nine remain missing, said Mohamed Hashi Arabey, vice president of Galmudug state.

The Al Kausar cargo dhow was seized earlier this month. Galmudug is a federal state within Somalia that operates its own security forces. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Mark Heinrich)

