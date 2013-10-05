Somalia's al Shabaab say British, Turkish forces attacked its base

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Somalian Islamist militia al Shabaab said on Saturday that a dawn raid at its strongholds in the small town of Barawe in the south of the country was carried out by British and Turkish special forces.

The commander of the British force, it said, was killed during the attack and four other SAS operatives were critically wounded. One Turkish soldier was also wounded, according to a statement by Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman.

The statement by the militia could not immediately be independently verified.