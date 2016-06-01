FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Death toll in al Shabaab attack on hotel in Somali capital rises to 15 - police
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 1, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Death toll in al Shabaab attack on hotel in Somali capital rises to 15 - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, June 1 (Reuters) - The death toll in a car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday by al Shabaab militants has risen to 15, including two lawmakers, police said.

"Lawmakers Mohamud Mohamed and Abdullahi Jamac died in the hotel. They lived in it. Many other people including lawmakers were rescued. The (security) operation is about to end now. So far the death toll we have is 15 dead and 20 others wounded," Major Ibrahim Hassan, a police officer, told Reuters.

Police had previously put the death toll at at least 10.

A Reuters reporter at the scene of the attack and residents said they could still hear sporadic gunfire. (Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.