Death toll in al Shabaab attack on hotel in Somali capital rises to 15 - police

MOGADISHU, June 1 (Reuters) - The death toll in a car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday by al Shabaab militants has risen to 15, including two lawmakers, police said.

"Lawmakers Mohamud Mohamed and Abdullahi Jamac died in the hotel. They lived in it. Many other people including lawmakers were rescued. The (security) operation is about to end now. So far the death toll we have is 15 dead and 20 others wounded," Major Ibrahim Hassan, a police officer, told Reuters.

Police had previously put the death toll at at least 10.

A Reuters reporter at the scene of the attack and residents said they could still hear sporadic gunfire. (Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa)