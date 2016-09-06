FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai auto parts firm Somboon sees drop in revenue, profit
September 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Thai auto parts firm Somboon sees drop in revenue, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thai auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl said on Tuesday it expected 2016 revenue and net profit to fall 5 percent from a year earlier, as Thailand's auto industry has not fully recovered from a slowdown in the past three years.

Auto sales in Thailand have been weak since May 2013, after the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.

The company's revenue may rise 5 percent next year if total industry auto sales pick up and hit 2 million cars, Nuttakajorn Yanpirat, Somboon's vice president for finance, told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

