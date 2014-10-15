FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Somfy Supervisory Board approves separation of Somfy Activites and Somfy Participations
October 15, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Somfy Supervisory Board approves separation of Somfy Activites and Somfy Participations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Supervisory Board approves separation of Somfy Activites and Somfy Participations

* In first stage on Oct. 29 assets of Somfy Participations will be transferred to Edify, a company created specially for the operation

* In second stage there will be exceptional distribution to shareholders of Edify shares or cash

* Exceptional distribution will be an Edify share valued at 50 euros or 50 euros gross in cash

* Edify will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg stock exchange Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1u5utsh Further company coverage:

