BRIEF-Somfy Supervisory Board approves separation of Somfy Activites and Somfy Participations

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Supervisory Board approves separation of Somfy Activites and Somfy Participations

* In first stage on Oct. 29 assets of Somfy Participations will be transferred to Edify, a company created specially for the operation

* In second stage there will be exceptional distribution to shareholders of Edify shares or cash

* Exceptional distribution will be an Edify share valued at 50 euros or 50 euros gross in cash

* Edify will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg stock exchange