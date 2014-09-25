BRIEF-Somfy Participations buys 51.36 pct bare ownership of Pellenc

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Said on Wednesday its investment division Somfy Participations agreed to buy the bare ownership all Pellenc SA shares still held by Roger Pellenc and his associates

* These shares represent 51.36 pct of Pellenc SA’s share capital

* Roger Pellenc and his associates are to keep usufruct of those shares up to their automatic extinction no later than on June 30, 2017

* Somfy Participations current stake in Pellenc SA is 47.23 pct

* Buyback of the bare ownership of the shares expected by the end of 2014 or at the beginning of 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1ssORJ4

