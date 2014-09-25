FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Somfy Participations buys 51.36 pct bare ownership of Pellenc
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
September 25, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Somfy Participations buys 51.36 pct bare ownership of Pellenc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Said on Wednesday its investment division Somfy Participations agreed to buy the bare ownership all Pellenc SA shares still held by Roger Pellenc and his associates

* These shares represent 51.36 pct of Pellenc SA’s share capital

* Roger Pellenc and his associates are to keep usufruct of those shares up to their automatic extinction no later than on June 30, 2017

* Somfy Participations current stake in Pellenc SA is 47.23 pct

* Buyback of the bare ownership of the shares expected by the end of 2014 or at the beginning of 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1ssORJ4

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.