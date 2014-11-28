FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Somfy announces demerger of two operating divisions
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 28, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Somfy announces demerger of two operating divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28(Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Announces demerger of two operating divisions, Somfy Activities and Somfy Participations

* Decides to proceed with an exceptional distribution of reserves either in a cash payment or in shares in the Edify company at the discretion of shareholders

* Shareholders to be offered option of receiving one Edify share valued at 50 euros, or a gross cash amount of 50 euros, for each Somfy share held

* Preference has to be indicated between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12

Source text: bit.ly/15GcbsS Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
