BRIEF-Somfy no longer holds stake in Edify
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
December 19, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Somfy no longer holds stake in Edify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* Says from today Somfy does not hold any Edify share anymore

* On Nov. 27 Somfy shareholders were offered for every share an Edify share worth 50 euros ($61) or 50 euros gross in cash

* 4,809,484 Edify shares were distributed; cash was paid to holders of 2,626,063 shares

* The 251,136 Edify shares not given to Somfy shareholders were acquired by Edify at 50 euros per share

* Project to separate the group's two branches of activity has taken place according to plan Source text: bit.ly/1xtXdSJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
