Sompo Japan targets non-traditional assets as bond yields languish

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sompo Japan NipponKoa Insurance plans to invest about 100 billion yen ($835 million) in non-traditional assets in the financial year to March, chasing higher returns amid rock-bottom domestic bond yields, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The insurer would target sectors such as infrastructure, commodities and financial derivatives, said Takuro Nishida, the company’s section manager of investment planning.

“Domestic fixed incomes have little attraction so we aren’t going for them. Rather we’re at the stage of diversifying our investments and preparing for an eventual rise in domestic interest rates,” Nishida told Reuters.

About 50 billion yen would be ploughed into infrastructure and energy projects - an increasingly popular investment area for Japanese insurers, he said.

Another 20 billion yen will be allocated to oil and commodities, as the company believed their prices were bottoming out after sharp falls since the middle of last year.

Sompo Japan also planned to manage about 25 billion yen in a “hedge fund-like manner to seek absolute returns,” Nishida said.

The insurer, which has total assets of more than seven trillion yen, was also likely to invest 50-100 billion yen in foreign bonds with currency hedging, though the exact amount would depend on cash flows.

Given low yields in Europe, most of its foreign bond purchases would be in U.S. bonds.

“We expect a U.S. rate hike in the autumn but there is higher risk of delay. The Fed will probably raise rates once some time this year,” he said.

“Any second rate hike will be considerably further away and could be small considering that inflation is subdued globally. They can afford to wait before taking steps against inflation.”

As for domestic bonds, the investor planned to keep its holdings flat to maintain a balance between assets and yen liabilities.

The company is in the final financial year of its four-year plan to cut domestic stock holdings to reduce its vulnerability to stock price fluctuations.

The insurer, however, expected Japanese share prices to gain this financial year, supported by the Bank of Japan’s easy monetary policy, a stronger dollar against the yen and rises in corporate profits, Nishida said.