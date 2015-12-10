FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scor falls 6 pct after reports Sompo Japan to sell its stake
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Scor falls 6 pct after reports Sompo Japan to sell its stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Scor fell 6 percent on Thursday after reports property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent stake in the French reinsurer.

The French firm has resisted Sompo Japan’s attempt to raise its holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sompo Japan is likely to announce its decision to give up acquiring more of SCOR as early as this week, according to a source.

In a statement, Sompo Japan said it is reviewing its equity participation in SCOR, but nothing has been decided.

Scor share price was down 5.6 pct at 0811 GMT.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.