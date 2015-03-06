FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCOR says Sompo stake doesn't change its strategy
March 6, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

SCOR says Sompo stake doesn't change its strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - SCOR said on Friday that property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc’s plans to build a stake in the French reinsurer would not impact its development.

The Japanese company said earlier it had agreed to buy a 7.8 percent stake in SCOR and planned to raise it to at least 15 percent.

Welcoming Sompo’s arrival in its capital as a long-term shareholder, SCOR said that it had not been party to the Japanese company’s purchase of the 7.8 percent stake from Swiss investment firm Patinex AG.

“This holding has no impact on the strategic development of SCOR, which actively continues to implement its strategic plan ”Optimal Dynamics“, or on its corporate governance or management,” SCOR said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

