Sonae profit soars on property deals, retail profitability slumps

LISBON, May 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest retailer, Sonae SGPS, posted on Thursday a 52 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on one-off gains from property deals, but underlying earnings and profitability fell even as sales rose.

Net profit reached 30 million euros ($34.2 million), while total sales rose 6 percent to nearly 1.22 billion euros. Sale and lease-back retail property deals brought Sonae a capital gain of 64 million euros in the quarter.

The conglomerate that operates Continente hypermarkets, consumer electronics stores Worten and SportZone outlets of sporting goods, among other brands, said that its food retail sales expanded 4.6 percent to 830 million euros, with same-store sales up 1.4 percent.

The increase in sales, which Sonae said reinforced its market share, came at the cost of profitability due to discounts it has to offer in a highly competitive market affected by food deflation.

The company’s underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 22 percent to 46 million euros, while the underlying EBITDA margin, which measures operating profitability mainly in retail, dropped 1.4 percentage points from a year earlier to 3.8 percent.

The conglomerate’s overall EBITDA, however, rose 68 percent to 120 million euros.

Sonae shares, which have shed about 10 percent of their value so far this year, closed 0.9 percent higher before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)