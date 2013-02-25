Sonangol raises stake in BCP to 19.44 percent

LUANDA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol has increased its stake in Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, to 19.44 percent, a board member of the Angolan company said on Monday.

Millennium bcp last reported on Oct. 22 that Sonangol held a 15.08 percent stake in the bank.

“During 2012, Sonangol increased its holding in Millennium bcp to 19.44 percent,” board member Gaspar Martins told a news conference.