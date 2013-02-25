UPDATE 1-Sonangol raises stake in BCP to 19.44 percent

* Angola oil firm is biggest shareholder in Portuguese bank

* Previous known stake was 15.08 percent (adds quotes, background)

LUANDA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol has increased its stake in Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, to 19.44 percent, a board member of the Angolan company said on Monday.

Millennium bcp last reported on Oct. 22 that Sonangol held a 15.08 percent stake in the bank.

“During 2012, Sonangol increased its holding in Millennium bcp to 19.44 percent,” board member Gaspar Martins told a news conference.

According to media reports in Portugal, Sonangol has obtained permission from the central bank to raise its stake in the group to 20 percent.

“We are near 20 percent and will continue to retain this shareholding position because we believe in the programme that the management of the bank is implementing at the moment,” Sonangol CEO Francisco Lemos Jose Maria added.

The Angolan company has said previously that it wants to help turn BCP into a “world-scale bank.” It also has a direct stake of 29.9 percent in BCP’s fast-growing Angolan unit.

Sonangol is the main player in the oil sector in Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil producer after Nigeria. It holds stakes in all of Angola’s exploration blocks, and is also the national concessionaire in charge of awarding licences.

Millennium bcp has been the hardest-hit among the country’s major banks by Portugal’s debt crisis, because of loan impairments from its domestic business and losses in Greece.

It drew 3 billion euros in convertible bonds from a line included in Portugal’s bailout and raised 500 million euros in a rights issue as part of a recapitalisation plan last year. (Reporting by Lula Ahrens; writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by James Jukwey)