Sonatel says 2012 net profit up 11 pct

DAKAR, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel, part-owned by France Telecom, issued the following 2012 results on Tuesday:

*2012 EBITDA profit up 3.7 pct to 347 billion CFA Francs ($707.75 million)

* Turnover up 4.3 percent to 663 billion CFA

* Ebitda margin 52 percent vs 53 percent in 2011

* Net profit up 11 percent at 171 billion CFA vs 154 billion in 2011

* Proposed 1,350 CFA net dividend per share