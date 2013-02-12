FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonatel says 2012 net profit up 11 pct
February 12, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Sonatel says 2012 net profit up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel, part-owned by France Telecom, issued the following 2012 results on Tuesday:

*2012 EBITDA profit up 3.7 pct to 347 billion CFA Francs ($707.75 million)

* Turnover up 4.3 percent to 663 billion CFA

* Ebitda margin 52 percent vs 53 percent in 2011

* Net profit up 11 percent at 171 billion CFA vs 154 billion in 2011

* Proposed 1,350 CFA net dividend per share

$1 = 490.2880 CFA francs Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn

