Senegal's Sonatel 2013 net profit up 11.1 pct
March 1, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Senegal's Sonatel 2013 net profit up 11.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecom company Sonatel’s net profit for 2013 rose 11.1 percent to 190 billion CFA francs ($400 million), from 171 billion CFA francs the previous year, the company said on the website of the West Africa bourse.

Sonatel is part owned by France’s Orange.

Turnover rose 11.3 percent to 738 billion CFA francs from 663 billion in 2012. The company will pay a net dividend of 1,395 CFA francs per share from 1,350 CFA francs the previous year.

“The Group will continue its various transformation projects to improve operational excellence and strengthen its leadership value in all the countries in which it has a presence,” said the statement. ($1 = 474.9350 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

