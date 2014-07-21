FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal's Sonatel net profit rises 6.6 pct in H1 2014
July 21, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Senegal's Sonatel net profit rises 6.6 pct in H1 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 21 (Reuters) - Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel’s net profit rose 6.6 percent to 97.67 billion CFA francs ($201.37 million) in the first six months of 2014, the company said on Monday.

Turnover rose to 398.47 billion francs CFA during the period from 356.82 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on a statement on the website of the of West African regional bourse. ($1 = 485.0300 CFA Franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

