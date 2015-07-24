FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal's Sonatel says net profits rose in first half
July 24, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

Senegal's Sonatel says net profits rose in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecommunications company Sonatel’s net profits rose to 112.33 billion CFA francs($187.55 million)in the first six months of 2015 compared with 97.67 billion CFA in the same period last year, the company said.

Turnover was 429.56 billion CFA francs compared with 398.47 billion in the same period of 2014, it said on a statement on the website of the West African regional bourse. ($1 = 598.9400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
