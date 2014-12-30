FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Songbird Estates' board says QIA, Brookfield offer undervalues co
December 30, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Songbird Estates' board says QIA, Brookfield offer undervalues co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc :

* Response to formal offer document

* Board believes that offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique operating platform and future growth potential

* Shareholders are advised to take no action regarding offer until they have received, and had an opportunity to consider

* Board of Songbird remains of view that offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique operating platform and future growth potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

