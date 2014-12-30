BRIEF-Songbird Estates' board says QIA, Brookfield offer undervalues co

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc :

* Response to formal offer document

* Board believes that offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique operating platform and future growth potential

* Shareholders are advised to take no action regarding offer until they have received, and had an opportunity to consider

* Board of Songbird remains of view that offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique operating platform and future growth potential