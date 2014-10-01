FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Songbird Estates sells Canary Wharf tower for 153.5 mln stg
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Songbird Estates sells Canary Wharf tower for 153.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary Wharf estate, has sold one of its properties in the east London financial district to Crosby Investment Holdings for 153.5 million pounds ($249 million).

The 11-storey building at 50 Bank Street, which is mostly let to asset management firm Northern Trust until 2022, generates annual rent of around 8.58 million pounds, the property company said.

Songbird Estates aims to use the proceeds from the sale to help fund the construction of a 58-floor residential tower to the east of Canary Wharf and the redevelopment of the Shell Centre next to the River Thames, it said.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6174 British pound Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.