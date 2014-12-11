FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Songbird deal backer Third Avenue ups stake in firm
December 11, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Songbird deal backer Third Avenue ups stake in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates said on Thursday that one of the target firm’s shareholders supporting its offer had increased its stake in Songbird.

Brookfield Property Partners, which has bid $4 billion for Songbird in conjunction with Qatar, said Third Avenue Management had upped its stake to 26,268,989 Songbird shares.

In a separate statement, the Qatar Holding Shareholder Group said it had designated Ken Costa as a director of Songbird, to take its representation on the board back to three. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)

