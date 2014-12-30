FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canary Wharf Group shareholder Franklin backs Songbird deal-bidders
December 30, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Canary Wharf Group shareholder Franklin backs Songbird deal-bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Franklin Mutual Advisers has written to Songbird Estates to indicate it plans to accept any cash offer for Canary Wharf Group shares from a Qatari-led group bidding for Songbird.

News of the letter was given as the bidders for Songbird, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners, published the final offer document for their 2.6 billion pound ($4 billiion) bid for Songbird.

Songbird is the majority owner of London’s Canary Wharf Group, which owns the financial district. Franklin Mutual Advisers, meanwhile, owns approximately 7 percent of Canary Wharf Group shares. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

