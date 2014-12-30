FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Songbird bidders plan to keep Canary Wharf management -offer document
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Songbird bidders plan to keep Canary Wharf management -offer document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The bidders for Canary Wharf majority owner Songbird said on Tuesday they planned to keep existing key management in the Canary Wharf Group if their offer is successful.

“We recognise the success of the Chairman and CEO of Canary Wharf Group, Sir George Iacobescu, and the senior management team in creating significant value over an extended period of time,” Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners BPY.N, said in the final offer document for their 2.6 billion pound ($4 billiion) bid for Songbird.

They added they were “supportive of the management’s current business plan and wish to retain the existing key management”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.