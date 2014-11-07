FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund approach
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 7, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary wharf, has rejected a takeover approach from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners, saying the 295 pence-a-share bid “materially undervalued” Songbird.

“This proposal significantly undervalues Songbird and does not reflect the inherent value of the business and its underlying assets,” independent chairman David Pritchard said on Friday.

The QIA already owns 28.6 percent of Songbird, while U.S.-based Brookfield, which operates and invests in office and industrial property, has a 22 percent stake in Canary Wharf Group.

Songbird’s shares surged more than 22 percent to 320 pence, their highest closing price for six years, putting the value of the group at around 2.3 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) after the approach was made public on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.