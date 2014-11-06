FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar wealth fund makes joint bid for Canary Wharf-owner Songbird
November 6, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar wealth fund makes joint bid for Canary Wharf-owner Songbird

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary Wharf estate, said it had received a joint preliminary approach from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners regarding a possible takeover.

“The board of Songbird will consider this approach in light of what is in the best interests of the shareholders in the company as a whole and in the meantime Songbird shareholders are advised to take no action,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The QIA, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, already owns 28.6 percent of Songbird. Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and invests in office and industrial property.

The pair have until Dec. 4 to make a firm intention to make an offer for the company.

Shares in Songbird were up 12 percent at 1324 GMT to 295 pence, valuing it at around 2.2 billion pounds. (Reporting by Sarah Young)

