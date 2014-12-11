FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Songbird says too early to know shareholder intentions on Qatari bid
December 11, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Songbird says too early to know shareholder intentions on Qatari bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates, the subject of a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover bid from a Qatari-led group, said it was too early to speculate on the intentions of the majority of its shareholders.

The company, the owner of London’s Canary Wharf financial district, said it was issuing a statement in response to press comment after a British media outlet said investors were poised to reject the Qatari bid.

“No guarantees as to the intentions of any shareholders or any other statements of support with respect to the offer have therefore been sought or received by the board of Songbird at this time,” Songbird said in its statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)

