FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canary Wharf owner tells investors to reject $4 bln Qatar takeover
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Canary Wharf owner tells investors to reject $4 bln Qatar takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The owner of London’s Canary Wharf financial district advised its investors to reject a Qatari-led $4 billion takeover bid on Monday, saying the offer undervalued the company and its prospects.

Songbird Estates Plc said the 350 pence per share cash offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners LP did not reflect the value of its property of growth potential.

“The board remains unmoved in its view that the offer does not reflect the full value of the business, its unique operating platform and its prospects,” said David Pritchard, the independent chairman of Songbird. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.