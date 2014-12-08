UPDATE 1-Madison backs Qatari bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird

* Madison holds 12 pct of Songbird free float

* 28 pct of free float shareholders back deal - QIA

* Follows $4 bln bid turning hostile last week

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates shareholder Madison International Realty plans to accept Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) offer for the British property company, the sovereign wealth fund beind the hostile bid said.

The offer of 350 pence per share for the owner of London’s Canary Wharf financial district was launched to Songbird shareholders by QIA and U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners on Thursday.

The decision to go hostile followed Songbird’s rejection of the 2.6 billion pound ($4.04 billion) QIA/Brookfield bid, saying it did not reflect the full value of the company or its growth potential.

In a statement on Monday QIA said that Madison had written a letter to Songbird saying it intended to accept the offer before its closing date.

Madison holds a total of 18,627,054 Songbird shares, representing approximately 12 percent of Songbird’s shares in free float and 2.5 percent of Songbird’s issued ordinary share capital.

Taken together with backing from fellow shareholder Third Avenue Management, QIA has so far received public support from holders of about 28 percent of Songbird’s free float, it said.

Shares in Songbird were up 0.6 percent in early deals on Monday, outperforming a 0.4 percent lower FTSE All Share index . ($1 = 0.6431 pounds) (Editing by David Goodman)