Songbird Estates says received no further offers from QIA, Brookfield
November 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Songbird Estates says received no further offers from QIA, Brookfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary Wharf, has had discussions with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners on a takeover offer but received no further proposal, it said on Friday.

The company, in which QIA already has a 28.6 percent stake, rejected an initial approach of 295 pence per share on Nov. 7, saying it undervalued the group.

Songbird said that since June 30 its adjusted net asset value (NAV) had risen 19.2 percent to 381 pence a share at Nov. 27, thanks to improvement in the London property investment market and developments in its Canary Wharf Estate.

Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman

