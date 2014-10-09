FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Songbird Estates says U.S. court approves claims settlement
October 9, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Songbird Estates says U.S. court approves claims settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc :

* U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York has approved settlement between three Canary Wharf Group entities and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of claims filed in September 2009

* Settlement agreement provides that CWG’s claims will be allowed in aggregate amount of $350 mln

* CWG will also be entitled to receive any further distribution paid to LBHI class 9A claimants

* Initial payments on settlement are expected in October 2014

* Claims filed against LBHI concerning losses suffered on former Lehman Brothers limited, now J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA building at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

