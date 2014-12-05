BRIEF-Songbird responds to offer from QIA and Brookfield

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc

* Response to offer

* Believes offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique position and future growth potential.

* Notes announcement by Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

* Board will respond to QIA and Brookfield announcement and will write to Songbird shareholders with its detailed view of offer in due course