BRIEF-Songbird responds to offer from QIA and Brookfield
December 5, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Songbird responds to offer from QIA and Brookfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc

* Response to offer

* Believes offer from QIA and Brookfield does not reflect full value of company, its unique position and future growth potential.

* Notes announcement by Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

* Board will respond to QIA and Brookfield announcement and will write to Songbird shareholders with its detailed view of offer in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
