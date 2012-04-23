FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sonic earnings up 24 pct on new vehicle sales
April 23, 2012

UPDATE 1-Sonic earnings up 24 pct on new vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc, one of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, reported a 24-percent rise in profit from continuing operations as its new-vehicle sales outstripped U.S. industry sales gains, the company said.

Revenue from new vehicle sales rose 12 percent.

First-quarter total revenue for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based dealer group rose 9 percent to $1.98 billion.

Earnings on continuing operations were $19.5 million, or 33 cents per share compared to $15.7 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.

For the quarter, net income rose 37 percent to $20.5 million, including $1.03 million income from discontinued operations.

