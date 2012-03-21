UPDATE 1-Sonic 2nd-qtr sales miss market expectations, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02

March 21 (Reuters) - Drive-in restaurant chain Sonic Corp reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit, but missed revenue expectations and said it may continue to see weak sales, sending its shares down 5 percent in after-market trade.

Second-quarter net income fell to $1.7 million, or 3 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $115.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents a share, on revenue of $116.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Sonic reported a 3.4 percent rise in same-store sales for the second quarter.

Sonic shares were trading down at $7.65, after closing at $8.05 on the Nasdaq.