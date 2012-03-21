FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sonic 2nd-qtr sales miss market expectations, shares fall
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sonic 2nd-qtr sales miss market expectations, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02

* Q2 rev $115.1 mln vs est $116.8 mln

* Shares down 6 pct after mkt

March 21 (Reuters) - Drive-in restaurant chain Sonic Corp reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit, but missed revenue expectations and said it may continue to see weak sales, sending its shares down 5 percent in after-market trade.

Second-quarter net income fell to $1.7 million, or 3 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $115.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents a share, on revenue of $116.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Sonic reported a 3.4 percent rise in same-store sales for the second quarter.

Sonic shares were trading down at $7.65, after closing at $8.05 on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.