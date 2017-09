Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sonic Foundry Inc : * Agrees to acquire mediamission, a Netherlands enterprise video company * Says Sonic Foundry will pay EUR1.1 million for all the outstanding stock in

mediamission holding b.v * Deal value comprised of EUR330,000 cash, EUR495,000 subordinated note payable

over 3 years and EUR275,000 in shares of co's stock