BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.17
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sonic Foundry Inc : * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2013 results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 * Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17 * Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $6.8 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Anticipates fiscal 2014 pre-tax earnings will be between 4-5% of revenues * Transaction costs expected to primarily impact fiscal quarter ending December

31, 2013 and approximate $450 thousand * Outlook for Billings growth in fiscal 2014 is 13% over the company’s fiscal

2013 pro forma results * Says anticipates Billings in fiscal 2014 of approximately $39 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
