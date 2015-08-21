CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sonoco posts Q2 GAAP earnings $0.63/share (Aug. 20)

(Corrects core earnings per share in fourth bullet to $0.68 from $0.66 in Aug. 20 item) Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co : * Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2015 financial results * Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 core earnings per share $0.68 * Company completes review of Mexico packaging center misstatements * Restates historical consolidated financial results * Says notifies of late filing of second quarter form 10-q * Part of the company’s display and packaging segment, had been overstated

since 2012” * Reported consolidated revenue and cost of sales had been misstated from 2012

through the first quarter of 2015” * Misstatement resulted in cumulative overstatement of net income of

approximately $23.3 million, or $.23 per diluted share * Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements under

the timely filing criteria * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage