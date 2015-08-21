FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sonoco posts Q2 GAAP earnings $0.63/share (Aug. 20)
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sonoco posts Q2 GAAP earnings $0.63/share (Aug. 20)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects core earnings per share in fourth bullet to $0.68 from $0.66 in Aug. 20 item) Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co : * Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2015 financial results * Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 core earnings per share $0.68 * Company completes review of Mexico packaging center misstatements * Restates historical consolidated financial results * Says notifies of late filing of second quarter form 10-q * Part of the company’s display and packaging segment, had been overstated

since 2012” * Reported consolidated revenue and cost of sales had been misstated from 2012

through the first quarter of 2015” * Misstatement resulted in cumulative overstatement of net income of

approximately $23.3 million, or $.23 per diluted share * Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements under

the timely filing criteria * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.