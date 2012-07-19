Sonoco sales fall on weak consumer packaging business

* Q2 sales $1.20 bln vs est $1.21 bln

July 19 (Reuters) - Packaging material maker Sonoco Products Co posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to weakness in its consumer packaging business.

The weak second-quarter results forced the company to cut the top end of its full-year base earnings forecast to between $2.34 and $2.39 per share, down from between $2.34 and $2.44 per share earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“While we are encouraged by the progression of improvement in many of our businesses in the first half of the year, general economic conditions continue to be challenging and our customers’ long-term order patterns remain difficult to predict,” Chief Executive Harris DeLoach said.

Net income fell to $51.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $53.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, in line with analysts’ expectation. Sales rose about 7 percent at $1.20 billion, below analysts’ expectation of $1.21 billion.

Sales at Sonoco’s consumer packaging business, which accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue - fell about 3 percent to $477 million.

Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $30.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.