Sonova CEO sees China sales rising rapidly

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova aims for a five-fold rise in sales to China in the next five years, Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler told Reuters.

“We see the potential to increase our sales in the Chinese market by five-fold to about 100 million Swiss francs within five years,” he said in an interview.

“If the Chinese market develops as our analysis predicts today, then China will be the second biggest market for us behind the United States in 10 years.”

Sonova, the world’s largest producer of hearing aids which lags Germany’s Siemens in China, currently makes about a third of its turnover in the United States.

The growing ranks of the elderly have helped shield the firm from a turbulent world economy. But the strong Swiss franc hit its earnings last year. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Emma Thomasson)