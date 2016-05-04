FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland's Sonova buying AudioNova to boost retail presence
May 4, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Switzerland's Sonova buying AudioNova to boost retail presence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova said in a statement on Wednesday.

The addition of AudioNova’s 1,300 stores in eight countries will boost Sonova’s presence to more than 3,300 stores worldwide.

In 2016, AudioNova is expected to generate sales of approximately 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16 percent, Sonova said, adding it expected the acquisition to lift earnings per share starting in the financial year 2017/2018.

$1 = 0.8705 euros Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

