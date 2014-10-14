FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Sonova unveils new products, technology platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Sonova unveiled new products on Tuesday that consume less energy and can connect wireless hearing aids to bluetooth enabled cell phones, as it looks to innovation to help maintain its lead as the world’s top hearing aid maker.

The company said it had developed a new wireless Receiver-In-Canal (RIC) hearing aid, called Phonak Audeo V, which offers twice the processing power while reducing battery consumption by up to 30 percent.

Sonova also announced the launch of the Phonak EasyCall which connects any Phonak wireless hearing aid to any bluetooth enabled cell phone, including non-smartphones and older models. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anand Basu)

