FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sonova forecasts double-digit core profit growth this year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 20, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Sonova forecasts double-digit core profit growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Sonova, the world’s largest maker of hearing aids, forecast another year of double-digit core profit growth on Tuesday as it posted full-year profit that met expectations.

The Swiss company said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 430.1 million Swiss francs ($482.42 million) from 183 million a year earlier, in line with analyst expectations.

Profit last year was dragged down by provisions for potential claims against faulty cochlear implants at its subsidiary Advance Bionics.

The company, which competes with Denmark’s William Demant and GN Store Nord, said it expects 2014/2015 sales to grow by 7-9 percent and EBITA to increase by 11-to-15 percent in local currencies. ($1 = 0.8916 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.