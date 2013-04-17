FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonova to consider appeal against $7.25 mln damages order
April 17, 2013 / 5:49 AM / 4 years ago

Sonova to consider appeal against $7.25 mln damages order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said on Wednesday it may appeal a U.S. court verdict awarding $7.25 million in damages in a case brought by a patient whose cochlear implant malfunctioned.

The device in question was part of a voluntary recall issued by Advanced Bionics in March 2006, Sonova said.

The company also said it would reassess its provisions for such claims, which could affect the financial year 2012-13 results.

Sonova bought Advanced Bionics in 2009 in a bid to increase its focus on the inner ear, but voluntarily recalled some implant devices worldwide the following year after two more instances of malfunction. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

