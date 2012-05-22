FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sonova sees solid sales and earnings growth in '12
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 22, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Sonova sees solid sales and earnings growth in '12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its full-year operating profit.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) at the group for its year to end-March fell to 315.2 million Swiss francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an average EBITA of 332 million Swiss francs.

Earlier this month Sonova’s Danish rivals William Demant and GN Store Nord both said they had gained market share in the first quarter, as the growing ranks of the elderly shielded them from a turbulent world economy. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.